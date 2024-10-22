LIC vs agents: 7% commission cut, protests, policy surrender and more
Summary
- Amid commission cuts and a clawback clause, LIC agents are protesting reduced earnings. Experts said while agents need to increase volumes, they advise enhancing agent training and improving policy persistency ratio
Life Insurance Corp. (LIC), which gets 96% of its new business from its agents, has recently introduced changes that have miffed them. Effective 1 October, modifications to endowment plans include a 7% reduction in first-year agent commissions to 28%. LIC also plans to introduce a clawback clause, which would require agents to return part of their commission if a policyholder surrenders a policy within five years.