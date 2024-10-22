LIC vs agents: 7% commission cut, protests, policy surrender and more

Persistency-linked bonuses can compensate for clawback of commission. "In my view full surrenders happen to a large degree due to mismatch of the client's need to his/her affordability which is part of the due diligence agents are expected to perform prior to closing a sale," Prabhakar said. “If clients are not stretched to the maximum with no cushion available for an emergency, full surrenders can be minimized or eliminated. It is a reflection on quality of sale by the agent and therefore mis-selling has consequences. On balance, commission clawbacks can be compensated with persistency bonuses."