LIC Certificate of Existence: What is it, why is it needed and how can pensioners submit it in 5 simple steps?

When an eligible individual submits the ‘Certificate of Existence ’, it helps the relevant authorities at LIC verify and ascertain that the individual is alive, thereby ensuring that eligibility for annuity payments is maintained and avoiding payment disruptions. The procedure and frequency depend on the selected annuity option.

That is why it is important for all individuals who are associated with LIC policies to clearly understand what a certificate of existence is, why it is needed, and how pensioners can submit it.

Let us look at the significance of the certificate of existence and its long-term benefits.

What is a ‘Certificate of Existence’ and why is it needed? A ‘Certificate of Existence’ is also referred to as a life certificate. This document helps confirm that an annuity recipient is alive and therefore eligible to receive payments. LIC offers eligible policyholders the option to submit the certificate of existence via its official Android application.

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As per the LIC form details, a life certificate is needed once every year for a ‘life annuity’ option and once every 5 years for an annuity with return of capital option, subject to the applicable rules and regulations.

How can pensioners submit the certificate in 5 simple steps? Step 1: Download LIC’s official application: This application can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Certificate of Existence’ option: Select the option ‘Certificate of Existence’ provided on the interface of the application.

Step 3: Log in to your profile and fill in the details: Enter the required information, basic details including the annuity number, PAN details and other personal details accurately and log in to the application with your account.

Step 4: Submit all details, generate the certificate: Once you submit all the details and follow the instructions provided on the official LIC application, the eligible pensioner will be able to generate their certificate of existence.

Step 5: Download the certificate of existence for future reference: The certificate of existence, once generated, can also be saved as a PDF or a screenshot for future reference.

What will this document contain? The certificate of existence will have pension ID details, pension type, name of the annuitant/ beneficiary, status of the certificate of existence as ‘SUBMITTED ’, the date of generation and the next due date.

What should annuitants remember? Eligible annuitants should be clear on the process for submitting details and generating their ‘Certificate of Existence’ through the official LIC application.

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In case of any doubts, it is wise for them to seek guidance from certified LIC officials by reaching out to them through the email ID, contact number and other details provided on the official website of the LIC at: https://licindia.in/ It is also vital to keep in mind that submission of this certificate on time helps in keeping annuity payments on track and in proper order.