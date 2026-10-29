LIC's new Health Shield Plan 907: How does it work - Can it replace regular health insurance? Scheme features, benefits

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a new Health Shield Plan 907 that pays fixed benefits for specified medical events. It is a non-linked, non-participating individual health plan that provides additional financial support during hospitalisation, surgery, and certain medical treatments.
Unlike conventional health insurance, which reimburses eligible medical expenses up to the sum insured, Health Shield pays predetermined benefits, subject to policy terms and conditions. Here is what the plan offers and what buyers should know.
The plan has a 15-year policy term, and premiums can be paid over the same period, as per the plan terms. The initial benefit ranges from ₹2,500 to ₹10,000. Premiums depend on the policyholder’s age, the chosen benefit and the family composition.
Key features of LIC Health Shield Plan 907 include:
A 90-day waiting period generally applies to illness-related claims, while accidental injuries are covered from day one, as per the plan’s applicable terms.
No. Health Shield is a fixed-benefit plan, distinct from conventional health insurance plans, and is not a substitute for comprehensive indemnity-based cover.
Its payouts follow the policy’s benefit schedule, not the actual hospital bill, so a large medical expense could exceed what the plan pays. Buyers should therefore weigh its pros and cons alongside regular health insurance, which is what covers eligible hospital expenses up to the sum insured, subject to exclusions, waiting periods and other conditions. If in doubt, seek professional guidance.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be considered financial, insurance or investment advice. Policy benefits, premiums, exclusions, waiting periods and eligibility are subject to LIC’s official policy terms and conditions. Readers should review the policy document and consult a qualified insurance adviser before purchasing the plan.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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