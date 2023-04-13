LIC HFL revises AAA rated FD rates, promising up to 7.75% interest rates on 3 to 5 years tenor2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:32 PM IST
- LIC Housing Finance Ltd has revised its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd has revised its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits. LIC HFL is now offering interest rates on public deposits that range from 7.25% to 7.75% on a deposit tenor of 1 year to 5 years. One of the largest housing finance companies in India, LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL), which was founded in 1989, announced that its latest FD rates are effective as of 12th April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×