LIC HFL revises AAA rated FD rates, promising up to 7.75% interest rates on 3 to 5 years tenor

LIC HFL FD Rates

Under the cumulative public deposits of upto Rs. 20 Crores depositors can get an interest rate of 7.25% on a tenor of 1 year, 7.35% on a tenor of 18 months, 7.60% on a tenor of 2 years, 7.75% on a tenor of 3 to 5 years. Interest will be compounded yearly and paid along with the principal amount on maturity and the choice of tenure ranges from 1 year, 18 months, 2 years, 3 years, or 5 years on the cumulative public deposit scheme.