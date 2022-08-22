On the lending rate hike, LIC Housing Finance's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Y Viswanatha Gowd said, "As expected, the RBI's decision to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points on 5th August was well measured and abreast with the global economic trend. The hike in repo rate has caused some minimum fluctuation in the EMIs or the tenure on the home loans but demand for housing will remain robust. Hence, the interest rate hike of LIC HFL is in line with the market scenario," as reported by ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}