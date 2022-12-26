Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  LIC Housing Finance hikes public deposit rates, earn as high as 7.5%

LIC Housing Finance hikes public deposit rates, earn as high as 7.5%

2 min read . 05:28 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The new rates have come into effect from December 26, 2022.

  • The public deposits are to the tune of 20 crore and above. Depositors can earn as high as 7.50% on their investments. The tenures for public deposits vary from 18 months to 5 years.

NBFC, LIC Housing Finance has raised its public deposit interest rates by 10-65 basis points with effect from December 26th. The public deposits are to the tune of 20 crore and above. Depositors can earn as high as 7.50% on their investments. The tenures for public deposits vary from 18 months to 5 years.

Cumulative rates:

With effect from December 26th, LIC Housing is offering a cumulative interest rate of 7.10% per annum on public deposits up to 20 crore for 18 months tenure, while the interest rate is 6.75% for deposits above 20 crore for the same tenure.

For 1-year tenure, the interest rate is 7% for deposits up to 20 crore and 6.75% for deposits above 20 crore.

As for 2 years tenure, the rates are 7.35% for up to 20 crore deposits and 7% for above 20 crore deposits.

Meanwhile, for 3 years and 5 years of tenure, the NBFC is offering 7.50% each on deposits up to 20 crore, and 7.25% each on deposits above 2 crore.

Under the cumulative scheme, interest will be compounded annually and paid on maturity along with the principal amount after deducting the tax wherever applicable.

Non-cumulative rates:

There are two options for non-cumulative interest rates such as monthly and yearly.

Monthly option:

Under this option, the NBFC is giving 6.90% on deposits up to 20 crore and 6.55% on deposits above 20 crore for 18 months of tenure. On 1-year tenure, the rates are 6.80% on deposits up to 20 crore and 6.55% on above 20 crore. The rates are higher at 7.10% for deposits up to 20 crore on 2 years tenure, and at 6.80% on above 20 crore deposits.

For 3 years, the rates are 7.25% on deposits up to 20 crore and 7% on deposits above 20 crore. While the rate is at 7.35% on deposits up to 20 crore and 7% on above 20 crore.

Yearly option:

For public deposits up to 20 crore, the NBFC is offering a 7.10% rate on 18 months, 7% on 1 year, 7.35% on 2 years, and 7.50% each on 3 years and 5 years tenure.

On deposits above 20 crore, the NBFC is giving 6.75% each on 18 months and 1 year, 7% on 2 years, and 7.25% each on 3 years and 5 years tenure.

Under a non-cumulative scheme, the interest is paid on March 31st under the annual option. Under the monthly option, the interest is paid on the 1st day of the month and on March 31st for the month.

