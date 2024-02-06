LIC Index Plus policy: Life Insurance Corporation introduces a new insurance-cum-savings plan. Ten key things to know
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched the unit-linked, regular premium, individual life insurance plan Index Plus, which offers life insurance cover-cum-savings throughout the policy term
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the launch of unit-linked, regular premium, individual life insurance plan Index Plus. The plan offers life insurance cover-cum-savings throughout the term of the policy, LIC said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message