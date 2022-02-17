LIC India PAN update: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and market is buzz with LIC IPO coming in the month of March 2022. However, LIC India has made it clear that those life insurance policy holders who want to apply under the policy holders' category must have their PAN card linked to their policy. In case, one's LIC policy is not linked to its PAN card, the insurer has asked the policy holders to do this by 28th February 2022.

Therefore, LIC policy holders, who want to participate in LIC IPO are advised to first check their LIC India PAN registration status and in case it is not linked, then link one's PAN card with the life insurance policy before the given deadline.

LIC India PAN card link status check

One can check one's PAN card and LIC policy link status online by logging in at direct LIC India web link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct LIC India link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus:

2] Enter policy number in the given space;

3] Enter your date of birth;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Enter CAPTCHA; and

6] Click at 'Submit' option.

Your LIC PAN linking status will get displayed on the computer monitor or on the screen of your cell phone.

In case your PAN is not linked to your life insurance policy you will be asked to 'click here to register your PAN with us', after clicking there you will be landed to a new web page, where you need to fill the form and get your life insurance policy linked with your PAN card.

How to link PAN card with LIC policy

To link one's PAN card with LIC policy, one needs to login at direct LIC India web link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/home? and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct LIC of India link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/home?;

2] Enter date of birth as per your PAN details;

3] Click at the gender option;

4] Enter your email ID;

5] Enter PAN details;

6] Enter full name as per PAN;

7] Enter your mobile number;

8] Enter policy number;

9] Enter CAPTCHA and click at 'Get OTP' option;

10] OTP will send on your given mobile number;

11] Submit the OTP send; and

12] Your PAN LIC policy link request accepted will appear on the computer monitor or cell phone monitor.

