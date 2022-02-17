LIC India IPO: How to link PAN card with life insurance policy? Direct link here

LIC India PAN update: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and market is buzz with LIC IPO coming in the month of March 2022. However, LIC India has made it clear that those life insurance policy holders who want to apply under the policy holders' category must have their PAN card linked to their policy. In case, one's LIC policy is not linked to its PAN card, the insurer has asked the policy holders to do this by 28th February 2022.

