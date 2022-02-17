LIC India IPO: How to link PAN card with life insurance policy? Direct link here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One can check LIC India PAN card link status online by logging in at direct LIC India web link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus
LIC India PAN update: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC of India has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and market is buzz with LIC IPO coming in the month of March 2022. However, LIC India has made it clear that those life insurance policy holders who want to apply under the policy holders' category must have their PAN card linked to their policy. In case, one's LIC policy is not linked to its PAN card, the insurer has asked the policy holders to do this by 28th February 2022.
Therefore, LIC policy holders, who want to participate in LIC IPO are advised to first check their LIC India PAN registration status and in case it is not linked, then link one's PAN card with the life insurance policy before the given deadline.
Your LIC PAN linking status will get displayed on the computer monitor or on the screen of your cell phone.
In case your PAN is not linked to your life insurance policy you will be asked to 'click here to register your PAN with us', after clicking there you will be landed to a new web page, where you need to fill the form and get your life insurance policy linked with your PAN card.