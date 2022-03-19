LIC India: Opportunity for policyholders to revive lapsed policies. Details here

Elaborating upon the concession in late fee, LIC of India said that on total receivable premium up to ₹1 lakh (for conventional and health policies), 20 per cent concession in late fee with ₹2,000 cap on maximum concession amount will be given on policy revival. From ₹1,00,001 to ₹3 lakh receivable premium, concession in late fee is 25 per cent whereas the maximum amount in late fee concession has been capped at ₹2500. Concession in late fee given on receivable premium above ₹3 lakh is 30 per cent while the maximum concession in this category has been capped at ₹3000.