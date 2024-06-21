Why selling your insurance policy is better than surrendering
Summary
- As the founder-director of Aceso Endowment Services, Ketan Mehta has set up a trust structure to facilitate the saleof insurance policies
Ketan Mehta is a patient man. After establishing a business for buying and selling life insurance policies in 2002, the chartered accountant (CA) spent a decade (2005-2015) embroiled in litigation. LIC, India’s largest insurance company, opposed the idea of a 'secondary market' in insurance and did not cooperate with Mehta.