LIC introduces a new plan named Jeevan Utsav; all you need to know
LIC’s latest plan provides assured lifelong income and lifelong risk coverage, addressing the long standing request for a more flexible and lower premium paying term. This whole life insurance product offers five optional riders.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a novel plan encompassing individual savings and whole life insurance. The plan is called LIC’s Jeevan Utsav with effect from November 29, 2023. This plan is non-linked and non-participating, offering extensive life insurance coverage throughout one’s lifetime.