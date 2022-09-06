LIC introduces new pension plus plan. Know details

The plan can be purchased either as a single premium payment policy or regular premium payment. Under the regular payment option, the premium shall be payable over the term of the policy. The policyholder shall have option to choose the amount of premium payable and the policy term subject to minimum and maximum limits of premium, policy term and vesting age. An option shall also be available to extend the accumulation period or deferment period within the same policy with the same terms and conditions as the original policy, subject to certain conditions.