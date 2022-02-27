LIC IPO: How to open a Demat account on SBI Yono app to invest in the issue

Login on the YONO SBI app using credentials

Under the main menu, go to the Investment section

Click on Open Demat & Trading Account

Enter all the required information

Now, click on ‘Confirm’.

The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS. Although the DRHP does not disclose the market valuation of LIC, as per industry standards it would be about three times the embedded value of around ₹16 lakh crore.