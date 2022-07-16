LIC Jeevan Labh: Invest 238 daily and get 54 lakhs on maturity

Key benefits of LIC Jeevan Labh

LIC's Accidental Death and Disability Benefit Rider, LIC's New Term Assurance Rider, LIC's New Critical Illness Benefit Rider, LIC's Premium Waiver Benefit Rider, and Settlement Option for Maturity Benefit are some of the rider advantages offered by the plan. The scheme comes with 4 payment options, for monthly the minimum installment amount shall be ₹5000, for quarterly the minimum installment amount shall be ₹15,000, for half-yearly the minimum installment amount shall be ₹25,000 and for annually the minimum installment amount shall be ₹50,000. The scheme also allows an option to claim death benefits in installments. The basic sum assured, vested simple reversionary bonuses, and final additional bonuses, if any, will be paid out in a lump sum at maturity if all required premiums have been paid and the policyholder is surviving.