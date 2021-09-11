LIC Jeevan Shanti policy: This insurance plan will help you get lifelong pension

On how this will enable an investor to maximise one's pension, Balwant Jain said, "Generally, you can expect 6 per cent annual return on annuity. So, if you choose immediate plan, your amount gets fixed and you start getting monthly pension from the next month. However, in the case of deferred annuity plan, your money grows around 6 per cent per annum with the passé of time. So, at the time of annuity buy, the investor will have more money to buy annuity leading to more pension. Apart from this, the phase of investment return rate may also change as annuity return can change from time of investment to time of annuity buy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}