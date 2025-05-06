LIC Jeevan Utsav Plan Explained: 5 key benefits you shouldn’t miss in 2025

The Jeevan Utsav plan provided by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a non-linked, non-participating whole life insurance policy. This policy is designed to provide lifetime income and risk coverage.

This particular insurance plan is developed with an objective to assist individuals seeking long term financial security with the option of flexibility in premium payment options. Before thinking about investing in this scheme it is important to know about five important facts:

Choose your premium term: 5 to 16 years The Jeevan Utsav scheme allows all policyholders to opt for premium payment terms ranging from 5 to 16 years. This takes into account various financial planning needs and goals. Further, this plan is available to individuals aged 90 days to 65 years, with a minimum sum assured of ₹5 lakh and no upper limit.

Guaranteed additions of ₹ 40 per ₹ 1,000 every year Individual policy holders are provided assured additions of ₹40 per ₹1,000 of the basic sum assured at the end of every policy year during the entire premium paying term. These additions enhance the policy’s value over time, thus contributing to the holistic benefits for the policyholder.

Lifetime income: Steady or flexi options Once the premium paying term is complete, policyholders can opt between:

Steady income benefit: 10% of the basic sum assured is paid annually. This starts from the end of the deferment period.

10% of the basic sum assured is paid annually. This starts from the end of the deferment period. Benefit of flexi income: All policyholders can defer income withdrawals, that accrue interest at 5.5% per annum. This compounds yearly until withdrawal or policy termination. Robust death benefit for family protection Now, in the unfortunate event of the policyholder’s demise the nominee receives the sum assured on death. This sum includes the basic sum assured and accrued guaranteed additions. Further, this amount is not less than 105% of the total premiums paid ensuring substantial financial support and protection to the beneficiary.

Loans, riders and tax benefits for added value The Jeevan Utsav scheme offers several additional features to enhance policyholder convenience, including:

Facility of loan: Upon the payment of premiums for two years, policyholders are allowed to take loans providing liquidity in times of need.

Upon the payment of premiums for two years, policyholders are allowed to take loans providing liquidity in times of need. Optional riders: Policyholders can avail up to four to five available riders, this includes accidental death, disability benefit, accident benefit along with new term assurance, new critical illness benefit and premium waiver benefit.

Policyholders can avail up to four to five available riders, this includes accidental death, disability benefit, accident benefit along with new term assurance, new critical illness benefit and premium waiver benefit. Benefits in taxation: Premiums paid and benefits received are all eligible for tax exemptions under Sections 80C and 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act. The benefits are also subject to prevailing tax laws. Conclusion LIC Jeevan Utsav provides a blend of guaranteed returns, lifetime consistent income and flexible premium options. This makes the product ideal for long-term financial planning.

Further, with added loan facilities, death benefits and tax advantages, it ensures both liquidity and protection. Therefore, on your part as an investor, you should consult a certified financial advisor, understand its key features thoroughly to make well informed investment decisions.