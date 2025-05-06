LIC Jeevan Utsav Plan Explained: 5 key benefits you shouldn’t miss in 2025

The Jeevan Utsav plan provided by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a non-linked, non-participating whole life insurance policy. This policy is designed to provide lifetime income and risk coverage.
This particular insurance plan is developed with an objective to assist individuals seeking long term financial security with the option of flexibility in premium payment options. Before thinking about investing in this scheme it is important to know about five important facts:
The Jeevan Utsav scheme allows all policyholders to opt for premium payment terms ranging from 5 to 16 years. This takes into account various financial planning needs and goals. Further, this plan is available to individuals aged 90 days to 65 years, with a minimum sum assured of ₹5 lakh and no upper limit.
Individual policy holders are provided assured additions of ₹40 per ₹1,000 of the basic sum assured at the end of every policy year during the entire premium paying term. These additions enhance the policy’s value over time, thus contributing to the holistic benefits for the policyholder.
Once the premium paying term is complete, policyholders can opt between:
Now, in the unfortunate event of the policyholder’s demise the nominee receives the sum assured on death. This sum includes the basic sum assured and accrued guaranteed additions. Further, this amount is not less than 105% of the total premiums paid ensuring substantial financial support and protection to the beneficiary.
The Jeevan Utsav scheme offers several additional features to enhance policyholder convenience, including:
LIC Jeevan Utsav provides a blend of guaranteed returns, lifetime consistent income and flexible premium options. This makes the product ideal for long-term financial planning.
Further, with added loan facilities, death benefits and tax advantages, it ensures both liquidity and protection. Therefore, on your part as an investor, you should consult a certified financial advisor, understand its key features thoroughly to make well informed investment decisions.
Disclaimer :This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor or LIC representative before making any investment decisions.
