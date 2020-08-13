LIC Jeevan Amar vs LIC Tech Term: How these two term insurance plans compare

LIC offers two pure term plans - LIC Jeevan Amar and LIC Tech Term Plan. Both the policies pay sum assured in case of death of the life assured during the policy term. Being term plans, there is no other benefit in both the plans. LIC Tech Term is an online term policy whereas, LIC Jeevan Amar can only be bought offline. Let's see how the two policies compare with each other on features and premiums.