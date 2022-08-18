LIC Large & Mid Cap Fund offers over 14 per cent since inception CAGR

The fund's direct option has produced a trailing return of 22.17% over the last three years as of the date of Value Research, which means that a SIP of ₹10,000 started in this fund three years ago would now have grown to ₹5.12 lakh. Since the direct (G) option has produced a trailing return of 14.36% over the past five years, a SIP of ₹10,000 put in this fund five years ago would have evolved into around ₹9.52 lakh today. The fund's direct (G) option has produced a trailing return of 14.82% over the past seven years, translating to an approximate 15.64 lakh rupees return on a SIP of 10,000.