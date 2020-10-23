LIC New Jeevan Shanti annuity plan: premium, benefits and other details

Under the deferred annuity for joint life, the annuity payments will be made in arrears for as long as the primary annuitant and/or the secondary annuitant is alive depending on the mode chosen and after the deferment period. On the death of the last survivor, during or after the deferment period, the death benefit will be payable to the nominee, LIC said. The joint life annuity can be taken between any two lineal descendant/ascendant of a family (grandparent, parent, children, grandchildren) or spouse or siblings.