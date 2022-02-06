NEW DELHI : To provide continued risk cover in these challenging times, the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) brings a valuable opportunity for the second time in the current financial year for the revival of lapsed policies. A Special Revival Campaign is being launched from 7 February to 25 March 2022 for individual lapsed policies.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, concessions are being offered in late fees other than term assurance and high-risk plans, depending on the total premiums paid. There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible health and micro insurance plans also qualify for the concession in a late fee, the insurer said in a statement.

Under this special revival campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium subject to certain terms and conditions.

View Full Image High-risk plans like term assurance and multiple risk policies, etc. are not eligible for the concession.

Policies which are in a lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term are eligible to be revived in this campaign.

The campaign is launched for the benefit of those policyholders whose policies lapsed as they were not able to pay premiums on time due to unavoidable circumstances. While the current covid-19 pandemic scenario has emphasized the need for mortality protection, this campaign is a good opportunity for LIC’s policyholders to revive their policies, restore life cover and ensure financial security for their families, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.