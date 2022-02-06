LIC offers policyholders chance to revive lapsed policies amid Omicron outbreak

LIC offers policyholders chance to revive lapsed policies amid Omicron outbreak1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
- A Special Revival Campaign is being launched from 7 February to 25 March 2022 for individual lapsed policies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : To provide continued risk cover in these challenging times, the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) brings a valuable opportunity for the second time in the current financial year for the revival of lapsed policies. A Special Revival Campaign is being launched from 7 February to 25 March 2022 for individual lapsed policies.
NEW DELHI : To provide continued risk cover in these challenging times, the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) brings a valuable opportunity for the second time in the current financial year for the revival of lapsed policies. A Special Revival Campaign is being launched from 7 February to 25 March 2022 for individual lapsed policies.
In view of the prevailing circumstances, concessions are being offered in late fees other than term assurance and high-risk plans, depending on the total premiums paid. There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible health and micro insurance plans also qualify for the concession in a late fee, the insurer said in a statement.
In view of the prevailing circumstances, concessions are being offered in late fees other than term assurance and high-risk plans, depending on the total premiums paid. There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible health and micro insurance plans also qualify for the concession in a late fee, the insurer said in a statement.
Under this special revival campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium subject to certain terms and conditions.
Policies which are in a lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term are eligible to be revived in this campaign.
The campaign is launched for the benefit of those policyholders whose policies lapsed as they were not able to pay premiums on time due to unavoidable circumstances. While the current covid-19 pandemic scenario has emphasized the need for mortality protection, this campaign is a good opportunity for LIC’s policyholders to revive their policies, restore life cover and ensure financial security for their families, it said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!