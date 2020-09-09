Here is one attractive investment option for senior citizens which gives over 7% returns — Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana or PMVVY scheme. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has recently modified the interest rates of PMVVY scheme. Launched in 2017, this pension scheme for senior citizens will attract a fixed interest rate for FY 2020-21. The scheme will provide an assured rate of return of 7.40% per annum in FY21. This plan will be available for sale for three financial years — up to March 2023.