The pension scheme has a policy term of 10 years and the pensioner can choose monthly, quarterly, half yearly or yearly mode of pension. Now, the interest in the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is higher than the fixed deposit scheme offered by SBI. The scheme will provide an assured rate of return of 7.40% per annum in FY21. For those investing in this pension scheme in this financial year, it will fetch 7.40% per annum payable monthly interest for entire duration of ten years.