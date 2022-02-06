Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
/  LIC, Policybazaar joins hands to offer term, other insurance products

LIC, Policybazaar joins hands to offer term, other insurance products

LIC has been the pioneer and a dominant player in the life insurance segment ensuring financial protection for India’s masses. Policybazaar’s digital distribution channels will further help in accelerating insurance awareness and penetration across the length and breadth of India.
11:03 AM IST Livemint

  • The two companies formally initiated the business on 3 February

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the country’s pioneer in life insurance, and Policybazaar.com have joined hands to offer a wide range of term and investment products to consumers. LIC brings along a legacy and a unique product niche for decades. The two companies formally initiated the business on 3 February.

According to a press release, "This landmark affiliation aims at facilitating seamless digital distribution of life insurance products across the nation. The occasion was graced by the presence of top management from both companies, including Dinesh Bhagat, zonal head, LIC-North Zone and Sarbvir Singh, chief executive officer, Policybazaar.com. Among other dignitaries were J.P.S. Bajaj, regional manager (marketing), North Zone; Pankaj Kumar Saxena, regional manager (B&AC); Kumar Kuntal, regional manager (B&AC) and Dhruv Sarin, chief business officer-POSP, and Sajja Praveen Chowdary, business head, term insurance, Policybazaar.com."

LIC has been the pioneer and a dominant player in the life insurance segment ensuring financial protection for India’s masses. Policybazaar’s digital distribution channels will further help in accelerating insurance awareness and penetration across the length and breadth of India.

Sarbvir Singh said, “With this alliance, our strategic objective is to expand our reach, especially in the smaller cities to ensure financial inclusion and social security. LIC has spearheaded the life insurance segment in the country and so this alliance will provide an amplified reach to people. We are delighted to partner with them and look forward to providing protection to people across age groups, demographics and locations."

The Indian economy is diverse, and the one-size-fits-all approach does not apply to insurance needs as well. Though the Indian economy still ranks among the underpenetrated insurance markets, this comes as a milestone in the journey of ensuring insurance accessibility further for all, as per the press release.

