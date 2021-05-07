LIC relaxes claim-settlement documentation process considering covid-19 outbreak

According to a statement issued by LIC on 7 May, it has allowed the submission of alternative proof of death to facilitate speedy settlement of death claims in the prevailing situation where death has occurred in a hospital. In place of municipal death certificates, claimants can now submit documents "such as death certificate, discharge summary/death summary containing a clear date and time of death issued by govt/ESI/armed forces/corporate hospitals, and counter-signed by LIC class I officers or development officers of 10 years standing along with cremation/burial certificate or authentic identifying receipt issued by the relevant authority".

