LIC Saral Pension Plan: How much you need to invest to get ₹1 lakh annual pension2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 09:48 AM IST
- LIC Saral Pension Plan offers around 5% annual interest rate for the policyholders
LIC Saral Pension Plan: The individual instant annuity plan launched by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in August 2022 is a non-linked and non-participating upfront single premium scheme. This is an annuity plan where annuity rate of around 5 per cent is guaranteed with inception of the plan. Under this LIC plan, the annuitant has the option to choose payment in monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly till he or she is alive.