Pension calculator

As per the LIC Saral Pension Plan details available on the official website of LIC, the policyholder can opt for minimum ₹1,000 monthly pension or ₹12,000 yearly pension under this scheme. For this minimum pension, one will have to make one time single premium payment of ₹2.50 lakh. An investor will get ₹50,250 annual pension on investment of ₹10 lakh single premium. Similarly, if an investor want ₹1 lakh annual pension under this scheme, one will have to make an upfront single premium payment of ₹20 lakh.