The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a unique opportunity for its policyholders who wish to revive their lapsed policies. The insurer on Friday announced a distinctive special revival campaign for its customers to revive individual lapsed LIC policies. The campaign will begin on August 17 and will be available till October 21, 2022. The campaign is a unique drive as it extends to all non-ULIP Policies with a very attractive concession in late fees.

