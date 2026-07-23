Have unclaimed insurance and EPF amounts? Check where to make claims online under ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign

Today we explain how investors with unclaimed LIC insurance amounts or inoperative EPF accounts can check their dues and make claims online facilitated by the Centre's ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Jul 2026, 10:57 PM IST
Investors with unclaimed insurance amounts or inoperative EPF accounts can check their dues and make claims online facilitated by the Centre's ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign.
Investors with unclaimed insurance amounts or inoperative EPF accounts can check their dues and make claims online facilitated by the Centre's ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign. (Representative Image)

The central government said that it has no proposal to use unclaimed funds with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and inoperative Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts for purposes other than the existing mechanism, ANI reported.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance clarified that only insurance amounts unclaimed for over 10 years is transferred to the Senior Citizen Welfare Fund (SCWF). This is in accordance with an order by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) dated 19 June 2024, it added.

Notably, investors with unclaimed insurance amounts or inoperative EPF accounts can check their dues and make claims online facilitated by the Centre's ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign. Today, we explain how…

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How much unclaimed amount is with LIC, EPFO?

  • Chaudhary's reply further said LIC has 7,318.50 crore in unclaimed amounts as of 31 March 2026, comprising 5,564.55 crore of policyholders and 1,753.95 crore as income accrued on those unclaimed amounts.
  • Further, it added that while there are no “unclaimed” EPFO accounts, inoperative EPF accounts held 9,330.56 crore as of 31 March 2026.
  • The minister added that both the EPFO and LIC are “continuing efforts to identify beneficiaries and facilitate settlement of pending claims”.

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How can users check for and initiate claims?

LIC

For LIC policyholders, they can search for unclaimed amounts on the insurer's official website.

The company is also tracing policyholders and nominees by contacting customers through letters, SMS, local agents, Bima Sakhis and credit bureau agencies, it added.

Further, the Ministry's ongoing ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign is running awareness advertisements across the country in multiple languages.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's how to transfer old provident fund to new account — Stepwise guide

EPFO

For EPFO members, inoperative accounts are categorised based on KYC status. The release said that the Centre has initiated a pilot project for automatic settlement of Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts with balances of 1,000 or less.

This will allow direct credit to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of EPF subscribers without requiring fresh claims or documentation. Further, and the model is proposed to be expanded to higher balance slabs after due diligence.

The government said outreach and awareness initiatives are also being undertaken through social media and Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 camps to help members identify and claim amounts lying in inoperative EPF accounts.

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Where to trace unclaimed assets? See list of platforms

  • For insurance claims, use the Bima Bharosa portal here — https://bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in/
  • For inoperative EPFO accounts visit the official portal and activate the UAN, complete KYC to gain access — https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
  • For unclaimed bank deposits use the Reserve Bank of India's UDGAM Portal here — https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/#/login
  • To trace mutual fund investments, you can use the Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant i.e. MITRA portal here — https://app.mfcentral.com/investor/signin
  • To trace dividends and shares, you can use the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority i.e. IEPFA portal here — https://www.iepf.gov.in/content/iepf/global/master/Home/Home.html

Also Read | ITR: How to file returns online without a CA? A step-by-step guide for FY26

What is the ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign?

Your Money, Your Right is a nationwide effort to reconnect citizens with these forgotten financial assets and ensure that money that belongs to individuals and families ultimately finds its way back to them. Such assets include:

  • Bank deposits such as savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits that have not been operated for ten years or more
  • Insurance policy proceeds that remain unpaid beyond the due date
  • Mutual fund redemption proceeds or dividends that could not be credited due to reasons such as change in bank account, bank account closure, incomplete bank account in records etc.
  • Dividends and shares that remain unclaimed and are transferred to statutory authorities
  • Pension and retirement benefits that are not claimed within the normal course.

The initiative is coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the RBI, IRDAI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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