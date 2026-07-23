Have unclaimed insurance and EPF amounts? Check where to make claims online under ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign

The central government said that it has no proposal to use unclaimed funds with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and inoperative Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts for purposes other than the existing mechanism, ANI reported.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance clarified that only insurance amounts unclaimed for over 10 years is transferred to the Senior Citizen Welfare Fund (SCWF). This is in accordance with an order by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) dated 19 June 2024, it added.

Notably, investors with unclaimed insurance amounts or inoperative EPF accounts can check their dues and make claims online facilitated by the Centre's ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign. Today, we explain how…

How much unclaimed amount is with LIC, EPFO? Chaudhary's reply further said LIC has ₹ 7,318.50 crore in unclaimed amounts as of 31 March 2026, comprising ₹ 5,564.55 crore of policyholders and ₹ 1,753.95 crore as income accrued on those unclaimed amounts.

7,318.50 crore in unclaimed amounts as of 31 March 2026, comprising 5,564.55 crore of policyholders and 1,753.95 crore as income accrued on those unclaimed amounts. Further, it added that while there are no “unclaimed” EPFO accounts, inoperative EPF accounts held ₹ 9,330.56 crore as of 31 March 2026.

9,330.56 crore as of 31 March 2026. The minister added that both the EPFO and LIC are “continuing efforts to identify beneficiaries and facilitate settlement of pending claims”.

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How can users check for and initiate claims? LIC For LIC policyholders, they can search for unclaimed amounts on the insurer's official website.

The company is also tracing policyholders and nominees by contacting customers through letters, SMS, local agents, Bima Sakhis and credit bureau agencies, it added.

Further, the Ministry's ongoing ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign is running awareness advertisements across the country in multiple languages.

EPFO For EPFO members, inoperative accounts are categorised based on KYC status. The release said that the Centre has initiated a pilot project for automatic settlement of Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts with balances of ₹1,000 or less.

This will allow direct credit to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of EPF subscribers without requiring fresh claims or documentation. Further, and the model is proposed to be expanded to higher balance slabs after due diligence.

The government said outreach and awareness initiatives are also being undertaken through social media and Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 camps to help members identify and claim amounts lying in inoperative EPF accounts.

Where to trace unclaimed assets? See list of platforms For insurance claims, use the Bima Bharosa portal here — https://bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in/

For inoperative EPFO accounts visit the official portal and activate the UAN, complete KYC to gain access — https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

For unclaimed bank deposits use the Reserve Bank of India's UDGAM Portal here — https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/#/login

To trace mutual fund investments, you can use the Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant i.e. MITRA portal here — https://app.mfcentral.com/investor/signin

To trace dividends and shares, you can use the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority i.e. IEPFA portal here — https://www.iepf.gov.in/content/iepf/global/master/Home/Home.html

What is the ‘Your Money — Your Right’ campaign? Your Money, Your Right is a nationwide effort to reconnect citizens with these forgotten financial assets and ensure that money that belongs to individuals and families ultimately finds its way back to them. Such assets include: