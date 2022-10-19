LIC unveils 'Dhan Varsha' plan. Here are details of protection-cum-saving scheme

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has introduced a new plan Dhan Varsha with effect from 17th October 2022 which is a non- linked, non-participating, individual, savings, single Premium Life Insurance plan which offers a combination of Protection and savings. This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides guaranteed lumpsum amount on the date of maturity for the surviving life assured. The UIN for this plan is 512N349V01. This is a close ended plan and shall be available for sale up to the end of current financial year i.e. 31st March,2023.

