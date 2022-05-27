LIC unveils savings life insurance plan Bima Ratna. 10 key features

In its survival benefits - LIC will pay 25% of the basic sum assured at the end of each 13th and 14th policy year if the term of the plan is 15 years. For 20 years term plan, LIC will pay 25% of the basic sum assured at the end of each of the 18th and 19th policy years. If the policy plan is for 25 years, then LIC will pay the same 25% at the end of each 23rd and 24th policy year.