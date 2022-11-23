LIC withdraws Jeevan Amar, Tech Term insurance plans. Details here

Existing LIC term plan policyholders should not worry at all. Their existing policies will continue as usual, whether they have bought LIC Tech Term or LIC Jeevan Amar plan. A product closure means that it is closed for future sales. Buyers who have submitted a proposal for insurance and paid the deposit till 22 November for buying these term insurance will be given the plan if their proposal gets accepted by 30 November, said the source.

