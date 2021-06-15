LIC-IDBI Bank launch Rupay prepaid gift card 'Shagun'

“We are thrilled to partner with LIC CSL and IDBI Bank for the launch of Shagun gift card on RuPay network. We believe that this card will provide a delightful shopping experience to cardholders and will act as a comprehensive gifting option with the utmost convenience owing to the vast and extensive network of RuPay. We look forward to continued collaboration with LIC CSL and IDBI Bank to take this product to the masses in coming months and further strengthen our customer base," said Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, NPCI.

