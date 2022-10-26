LIC’s New Pension Plus plan: 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM IST
This is a non-participating, unit-linked, individual pension plan which helps to build corpus by systematic and disciplined savings
This is a non-participating, unit-linked, individual pension plan which helps to build corpus by systematic and disciplined savings
Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has recently introduced a new plan known as LIC’s New Pension Plus. Let’s check the five important features of this plan.