Life certificate for pensioners 2024: How to check status of Jeevan Pramaan Patra before November 30 deadline?

Pensioners can now easily check the status of their Digital Life Certificate without visiting banks or post offices. With the Jeevan Pramaan initiative, learn how to track your DLC submission and ensure uninterrupted pension payments with our step-by-step guide.

Updated28 Nov 2024, 03:46 PM IST
All pensioners must provide a life certificate or proof of their existence every year to continue receiving pensions.
All pensioners must provide a life certificate or proof of their existence every year to continue receiving pensions.(Pixabay)

Pensioners are required to submit their life certificates annually to various disbursing agencies to continue receiving their pensions. Tracking the status of the life certificate after submission can help take prompt action in case of rejection. Let's understand the step-by-step process for checking the status of the life certificate.

What is a life certificate?

To continue receiving their pension, pensioners of the central government, state government, or any other government organisation are required to submit life certificates to authorised pension disbursing agencies like banks, post offices, etc.

Pensioners can submit their life certificates using various methods, such as the Jeevan Pramaan Portal, a Doorstep Banking (DSB) agent, biometric devices at post offices, and physical life certificate forms at bank branches.

What is a Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners 2024?

To relieve senior citizens from the hassle of visiting pension disbursing agencies in person to submit life certificates, the government launched the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) for the pensioners scheme of the Government of India known as Jeevan Pramaan. By using DLC, pensioners can avoid going to disbursing agencies to submit a life certificate.

Last date to submit the life certificate

Pensioners under the age of 80 are required to submit their life certificates between November 1 and 30. Super-senior citizens can submit their life certificates from October 1 to November 30.

How to Submit a Jeevan Pramaan Certificate Online

Follow the below-mentioned steps to submit a Digital Life Certificate.

-Make sure that your Aadhaar card number is registered with the pension disbursing authority (bank, post office, or others).

-Download and install ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and’ Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from Google Play Store on mobile with a functional front camera.

-Enter the pensioner's details.

-Take a photograph from the application and submit the information.

-You will receive a message with a link on your registered mobile number. Open that link to download the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate.

How to check the status of the online Jeevan Pramaan Certificate?

According to Jeevan Pramaan's official website, pensioners do not need to submit their Digital Life Certificate to banks, post offices or other pension disbursing agencies. The DLC is automatically available to them electronically. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check whether your DLC has been accepted or rejected.

-After submitting DLC, you will receive an SMS. It will also include a transaction ID.

-You can download your DLC from the https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal to know the status.

-The status of your life certificate will be mentioned in your certificate.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceLife certificate for pensioners 2024: How to check status of Jeevan Pramaan Patra before November 30 deadline?

