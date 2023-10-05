Life Certificate for pensioners: How super senior citizens can submit Jeevan Praman Patra via face authentication
Pensioners must submit a life certificate annually to continue receiving pension
To ensure the continuity of their pension, every year pensioners need to submit their Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra. Super senior pensioners i.e. those of 80 years and above can start submitting their Life Certificates now, the process started on October 1. There is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October. A pensioner can either submit the certificate physically, by visiting banks, post offices, or online. The remaining pensioners below the age of 80 years have to give their life certificate in November.