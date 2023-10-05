To ensure the continuity of their pension, every year pensioners need to submit their Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra. Super senior pensioners i.e. those of 80 years and above can start submitting their Life Certificates now, the process started on October 1. There is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October. A pensioner can either submit the certificate physically, by visiting banks, post offices, or online. The remaining pensioners below the age of 80 years have to give their life certificate in November.

"It is suggested that all banks may utilise the various platforms for creating awareness of the convenience of obtaining a life certificate by using the face authentication technology," the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) said in an order dated September 25.

How super senior pensioners can submit a Life Certificate through face authentication?

Pensioners need to have the latest version of the ‘Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access) Application’ which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

They also need to download ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ app

Now, fill in personal details, such as Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID, etc. on the Jeevan Pramaan app.

After keying in the entries, you need to click on ‘Submit’.

You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile number and email ID.

Submit the OTP

Now, you need to input the name on the Aadhaar card and click the scan option.

The app will ask permission for a face scan.

Click ‘Yes’ to continue the process.

Now, click on the ‘I am aware of this’ button to proceed with scanning. The app will then scan and record the photo.

After the process is done, the screen will show the submission along with Pramaan ID and PPO no.

All pensioners have to give a life certificate (proof that they are alive) annually to continue receiving pension.

There are about 69.76 lakh central government pensioners.

Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 2.0 to be held in November, 2023

With a view to spreading awareness amongst all the Central Government pensioners as well as the Pension Disbursing Authorities for the use of DLC/Face Authentication technology to submit Digital Life Certificates, DoPPW launched a nationwide campaign in the month of November. The campaign will be held from 1st to 30th November, 2023 in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners. To ensure the success of the campaign, so that the benefit of digital modes of Life Certificate submission reaches pensioners in the remotest corners of the country and also benefits super senior/sick/incapacitated pensioners, a comprehensive circular with detailed guidelines has been issued defining roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders.

