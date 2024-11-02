Life certificate: How can pensioners submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra offline and online

All pensioners must submit an annual life certificate to continue receiving their pension. The submission window opened today, November 1, for those under 80. There are approximately 69.76 lakh central government pensioners.
Pensioners must submit the certificate directly to banks, post offices, or other designated locations. If the life certificate is not submitted by the end of November, pension payments will be discontinued starting in December.
Jeevan Pramaan Portal
Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent
Biometric Devices at Post Offices
Physical Life Certificate Forms at Bank Branches
Life certificates can be submitted between November 1 and 30 for those under 80 years old. Super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) have been allowed to submit their life certificates starting October 1, with the same deadline of November 30. In 2019, the Centre directed banks to permit senior pensioners to submit their life certificates from October 1 each year instead of November.
If pensioners fail to submit their life certificates by the deadline, pension disbursement will be halted from the following month. However, payments will resume once the life certificate is submitted.
News agency PTI reported that over 1.8 lakh pensioners generated their digital life certificates on the first day of a special campaign launched by the Centre on November 1. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has initiated its third nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign from November 1 to November 30 across 800 cities and districts.
