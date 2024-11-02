Life certificate: How can pensioners submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra offline and online

To avoid payment disruptions, pensioners must submit their annual life certificates by November 30. The submission period for those under 80 began on November 1

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
If the life certificate is not submitted by the end of November, pension payments will be discontinued starting in December.
All pensioners must submit an annual life certificate to continue receiving their pension. The submission window opened today, November 1, for those under 80. There are approximately 69.76 lakh central government pensioners.

Pensioners must submit the certificate directly to banks, post offices, or other designated locations. If the life certificate is not submitted by the end of November, pension payments will be discontinued starting in December.

 

Also Read | Pensioners beware! CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms

Pensioners and family pensioners can submit their life certificates using the following methods:

Jeevan Pramaan Portal

Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent

Biometric Devices at Post Offices

Physical Life Certificate Forms at Bank Branches

How to Submit a Jeevan Pramaan Certificate Online

  • Pensioners can authenticate their identity using biometric technology, including face, fingerprint, and iris recognition, via the Jeevan Pramaan and Aadhaar Face RD apps.
  • Ensure your Aadhaar number is updated with the pension disbursing authority (such as your bank or post office).
  • Install the 'AadhFaceRD' and 'Jeevan Pramaan Face App' from the Google Play Store.
  • Provide the necessary information about the pensioner.
  • After taking a photograph, submit the information.
  • The registered mobile number will send an SMS with a link to download the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate.

Also Read | Centre issues key clarification on PF settlement for retired govt employees

How to Submit a Jeevan Pramaan Certificate offline

The certificate must be submitted directly to banks, post offices, or other locations.

Last Date for Life Certificate Submission

Life certificates can be submitted between November 1 and 30 for those under 80 years old. Super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) have been allowed to submit their life certificates starting October 1, with the same deadline of November 30. In 2019, the Centre directed banks to permit senior pensioners to submit their life certificates from October 1 each year instead of November.

Consequences of Missing the Submission Deadline

If pensioners fail to submit their life certificates by the deadline, pension disbursement will be halted from the following month. However, payments will resume once the life certificate is submitted.

Also Read | Life certificate: 7 ways in which pensioners can submit Jeevan Praman Patra

Over 1.8 lakh pensioners take benefits of special digital life certificates campaign: Centre.

News agency PTI reported that over 1.8 lakh pensioners generated their digital life certificates on the first day of a special campaign launched by the Centre on November 1. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has initiated its third nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign from November 1 to November 30 across 800 cities and districts.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Life certificate: How can pensioners submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra offline and online

