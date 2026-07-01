Life certificate scam alert: 5 tips to protect pensioners from fake bank links and cyber fraud

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting retirees by exploiting routine pension processes such as life certificate submissions and updates. A single click on a fake link can expose sensitive banking details- including OTPs, CVVs, PINs - giving scammers direct access to the victims' accounts.

In Bhubaneswar, a retired bank employee lost ₹8.5 lakh after clicking on a fraudulent fake link disguised as a message from his bank. Police later arrested three members of an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, reported The New Indian Express.

How life certificate scam works Fraudsters typically send SMS or WhatsApp messages posing as banking or government officials and urge. They urge pensioners to urgently update their life certificates to ensure timely pension payments, which lures them into sharing confidential information.

To resolve the situation, they click the link to the fake website. Any data submitted on this fake website is collected and used to steal personal information, such as banking credentials, debit or credit card details, CVVs and OTPs, thereby allowing the scamsters to empty bank accounts through unauthorised transactions.

Five things to know to combat such scams 1. Banks never ask you to update details through random links Remember that no banking institution will ever ask you to update life certificate details or any other confidential data updates through random links. Financial institutions, if required, will contact you through official channels and never seek confidential data from you. Any such request is a red flag and must be avoided.

2. Never share OTPs or banking credentials You must understand that to complete any financial transaction, you need your card details, CVV and OTP. If you share this information with others, they will be able to carry out unauthorised transactions in your account. Also, a life certificate update never requires the pensioner to disclose banking details, such as credit card numbers, PINs or OTPs. If anyone asks for it, then it is a clear scam.

3. Verify before you click If you receive an urgent message about your pension, contact your bank using the official customer care number provided on the bank's website or visit the nearest branch. Avoid using phone numbers or links mentioned in suspicious messages, or you may end up getting through random internet searches.

4. Watch out for urgency and fear tactics Messages warning that your pension will stop immediately unless you act are designed to create panic. Never blindly fall for such panic tactics. Take a moment to verify the claim from official sources before responding.

5. Act immediately if you suspect fraud If you've clicked a suspicious link or shared critical financial information, immediately block your debit or credit card, inform your bank through the official website and report the incident to the national cybercrime helpline (1930) or the cybercrime reporting portal. Quick action can improve the chances of preventing financial loss.

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