Life Certificate submission: The window to submit the certificate opened today, 1 November for those aged below 80

All pensioners have to give a life certificate annually to continue receiving pension. The window to submit the certificate opened today, 1 November for those aged below 80. There are about 69.76 lakh central government pensioners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pensioners and family Pensioners can submit their Life certificates through these seven methods. 1) Jeevan Pramaan portal

2) “UMANG" Mobile app {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent

4) Biometric devices at Post offices

5)Video-based Customer Identification Process {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Face Authentication

7) Physical Life Certificate forms at Branches

To spread awareness amongst all the Central Government pensioners as well as the Pension Disbursing Authorities for the use of DLC/Face Authentication technology to submit Digital Life Certificates, DoPPW launched a nationwide campaign which will be held from 1st to 30th November, 2023 in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last date for submission of the life certificate For those aged below 80, a life certificate can be submitted between November 1 and 30. And for super senior citizens (aged 80 and above), the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has allowed them to submit life certificates from October 1 instead of November 1. The deadline remains the same - November 30. The Centre had in 2019 asked banks to allow senior pensioners aged 80 and above to give their life certificates with effect from October 1 every year instead of November. The remaining pensioners below the age of 80 years have to give their life certificate in November.

What happens if pensioners miss the life certificate submission deadline? If you miss the deadline, pension disbursal will be stopped from next month onwards but will be resumed after you submit your life certificate.

Last date for EPS pensioners to submit life certificate Pensioners under EPS’ 95 can submit life certificates at any time which will be valid for one year from the date of submission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!