Life Cycle Funds explained: How these mutual funds work, change asset allocation with age and help plan for retirement

Life Cycle Funds are mutual fund schemes designed to adjust their asset allocation as investors move closer to a financial goal such as retirement. These funds start with a higher allocation to equity to pursue long-term capital appreciation and gradually shift towards relatively conservative investments such as debt as the target maturity date approaches.

The idea is to help investors manage the transition from wealth creation to capital preservation without having to rebalance their portfolios themselves. Vaibhav Shah, Head - Products, Business Strategy and International Business, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, says these funds are designed for investors who have a clear financial goal and a defined investment horizon but prefer to leave asset allocation decisions to the fund manager.

Unlike traditional mutual funds, where investors have to decide when to move money between equity and debt, Life Cycle Funds follow a pre-defined asset allocation strategy. The allocation changes gradually as the scheme approaches its maturity date.

How do Life Cycle Funds work? The key feature of a Life Cycle Fund is its glide path, which determines how the asset allocation changes over the investment period. When the target date is far away, the fund maintains a higher exposure to equity. As the maturity date approaches, it gradually reduces equity exposure and increases allocation to relatively conservative assets such as debt and arbitrage.

" A Life Cycle Fund is built around a goal period. It follows a pre-defined asset allocation glide path. In the early years, when the goal is far away, the fund holds a high allocation to growth assets (equity) and as the maturity date comes closer, the allocation moves step by step towards conservative assets," says Shah.

Under the framework, investors can choose funds with maturities of five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years. The tenure should broadly correspond to when they expect to need the money.

Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House, says Life Cycle Funds build the transition between growth-oriented and conservative investments into the scheme itself. This means investors do not have to monitor their portfolios or independently decide when to rebalance their investments.

Another advantage is that portfolio rebalancing happens within the fund. According to Shah, investors managing their own equity and debt allocations may have to pay taxes when they sell investments to shift their portfolios. In a Life Cycle Fund, these internal allocation changes do not require investors to redeem their units.

Who should invest in Life Cycle Funds? Life Cycle Funds can be considered by first-time investors, young salaried individuals and those planning for retirement, provided the fund's target date matches their financial goals.

For young investors in their 20s and 30s, a longer-duration fund can provide more time in the growth phase, allowing equity investments to benefit from compounding. They can start through a systematic investment plan (SIP) and let the fund gradually reduce equity exposure as the target date approaches.

Shah says first-time investors may find these funds useful because they do not have to independently decide when to shift their investments from equity to debt. Investors in their 40s can also consider longer-duration funds if their financial goals are sufficiently far away.

Those approaching retirement may consider shorter-duration funds that are already in a relatively conservative phase. Investors who need regular income after retirement can also explore a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), depending on their cash-flow requirements.

Jain says investors should choose a fund based on when they expect to need the money. For retirement, this would generally be the expected retirement year, while other financial goals should be linked to their anticipated withdrawal dates.

What risks should investors consider? Life Cycle Funds do not guarantee returns or protect investors against market losses. Their allocation strategy is designed to reduce portfolio risk gradually, but the underlying investments remain exposed to market fluctuations.

Shah points out three key risks investors should understand before investing. First, equity risk remains significant during the initial years because the fund has a higher allocation to stocks. A market downturn can affect the portfolio's value.

Second, the debt component carries interest rate and credit risks. Changes in interest rates can affect bond prices, while credit-related developments can impact debt investments.

Third, investors who exit well before the target date may not benefit fully from the fund's intended glide path and the potential benefits of long-term compounding.

The gradual reduction in equity exposure also does not amount to capital protection. A market correction close to the target date can still affect the portfolio, although the impact may be lower because equity exposure would have reduced by then.

How should investors select the target date? Investors should select a Life Cycle Fund based on when they expect to withdraw the money, rather than choosing a scheme simply because its maturity period matches their current age.

For instance, someone in their 30s planning to retire at 60 could consider a 30-year fund. An investor saving for a child's higher education in 10-15 years could consider a fund with a corresponding maturity period.

Shah says investors should also account for the possibility of gradually withdrawing their retirement corpus through an SWP. In such cases, the target date should reflect when withdrawals are expected to begin, rather than merely the date of retirement.

Jain adds that investors should evaluate the fund's glide path, underlying asset allocation and associated equity and interest rate risks before investing.