Who gets the insurance payout—nominee or legal heirs?
Aprajita Sharma 31 Mar 2025

- While the 2015 amendment aimed to make insurance claims straightforward, conflicting court rulings have left policyholders confused.
- Policyholders should take proactive steps to ensure their life insurance aligns with their estate planning, avoiding potential disputes for their loved ones.
Mr. A took a prudent step in his twenties—he bought a term life insurance policy and named his mother as the nominee. Years later, he got married and had a child but never updated his nomination. When he passed away unexpectedly, a critical question arose: Who has the rightful claim to the insurance payout—his mother, whom he nominated, or his wife and child, who share legal heirship with her?
