Life insurance claims can be completed over WhatsApp in 5 minutes now

"We have a fully equipped digital platform for servicing which ensures that customers can get their policies serviced without having to step out of their homes. Over 72% customer service interactions were handled by our digital touch points," mentioned Parvez Mulla, COO, HDFC Life insurance. The private insurer has recently introduced a contactless insurance selling platform Video and Voice Interfacing Sales Enable. Under this new initiative, an agent connects with customers via video calling and take them through the entire process of buying a policy. "Amid lockdown, we went live with ELLE 2.0 on our website with the capability to handle more than 550 FAQs and more than 40 dynamic policy integrations," he added. The life insurer also introduced an Alexa based customer service bot which can handle more than 200 queries at a time.