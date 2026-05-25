Life Insurance Corporation: Two New Jeevan Sathi plans launch from June — Check eligibility, policy features, benefits

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is launching two new life insurance policies in June 2026 — the New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium and New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium.
They are both non-par, non-linked joint life single- premium endowment plans with guaranteed addition and offer a combination of savings and protection. Here's a look:
|Eligibility & other factors
|Minimum Age at entry (for both lives)
|18 years (Completed) (for both Option I and Option II)
|Maximum Age at Entry (for both lives)
|Option I: 60 years (Nearer Birthday); Option II: 35 years (Nearer Birthday)
|Policy Term
|Option I: 10,15, 20 and 25 years; Option II: 10 and15 years
|Minimum Age at maturity
|28 years (completed) under both Options I and II
|Maximum Age at Maturity
|Option I: 75 years (Nearer Birthday); Option II: 50 years (Nearer Birthday)
|Premium Payment Term
|Single Premium
|Minimum Basic Sum Assured
|₹3,00,000
|Maximum Basic Sum Assured
|No limits. However, the maximum Basic Sum Assured allowed to each individual will be subject to underwriting decision as per the Board Approved Underwriting Policy.
|Basic Sum
|Assured multiple ₹25,000
b. Maximum Age at entry (For both lives)
|Maximum age at entry (for both lives)
|Premium Payment Term (in years)
|Policy Term (in years)
|Maximum Age at Entry under Option I (in years) (nearer birthday)
|Maximum Age at Entry under Option II (in years) (nearer birthday)
|5
|10
|45
|40
|5
|15
|45
|40
|5
|20
|45
|40
|5
|25
|45
|35
|10
|15
|50
|40
|10
|20
|50
|40
|10
|25
|50
|35
|15
|20
|50
|40
|15
|25
|50
|35
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.