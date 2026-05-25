Life Insurance Corporation: Two New Jeevan Sathi plans launch from June — Check eligibility, policy features, benefits

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is launching two New Jeevan Sathi joint life insurance plans — Single Premium and Limited Premium — in June 2026. Check eligibility, policy features, benefits and more…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 May 2026, 07:44 PM IST
The Life Insurance Corporation of India is launching two new joint life insurance policies — New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium and New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium — in June 2026.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India is launching two new joint life insurance policies — New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium and New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium — in June 2026. (Photo by Ramesh Pathania / Mint)

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is launching two new life insurance policies in June 2026 — the New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium and New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium.

They are both non-par, non-linked joint life single- premium endowment plans with guaranteed addition and offer a combination of savings and protection. Here's a look:

LIC’s New Jeevan Sathi – Single Premium

  • A single premium plan — with one-time premium payment, it offers joint life cover for spouses (primary life assured and secondary life assured) under one policy.
  • This is a non-par product under which benefits payable on death or survival are guaranteed and fixed irrespective of actual experience. Hence, the policy is not entitled to any discretionary benefits like bonus, etc. or a share in surplus.

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  • This plan can be purchased offline through brokers, corporate agents, Insurance Marketing Firms (IMFs), licensed agents, and directly online through the website here — www.licindia.in
  • Guaranteed additions at 70 per 1,000 basic sum assured throughout the policy term and has additional rider options (on payment of additional premium) for enhanced protection.
  • Rebates are available to existing policyholders and nominees/beneficiaries of deceased policyholders.
  • Can meet liquidity needs through a loan facility.
  • The policy has flexibility to choose risk cover from two “Death Benefit Options”, choose the Policy Term, and opt for payment of Maturity / Death Benefit in instalments.

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  • Options Sum Assured on Death: Option I — Higher of 1.25 times of Tabular Single Premium or Basic Sum Assured; Option II — 10 times of Tabular Single Premium.
  • Settlement is an option to receive maturity benefit in instalments over a period of 5, 10 or 15 years instead of a lump sum amount. Monthly - 5,000, Quarterly - 15,000, Half-yearly - 25,000, Yearly - 50,000.

Eligibility & other factors
Minimum Age at entry (for both lives)18 years (Completed) (for both Option I and Option II)
Maximum Age at Entry (for both lives) Option I: 60 years (Nearer Birthday); Option II: 35 years (Nearer Birthday)
Policy Term Option I: 10,15, 20 and 25 years; Option II: 10 and15 years
Minimum Age at maturity 28 years (completed) under both Options I and II
Maximum Age at Maturity Option I: 75 years (Nearer Birthday); Option II: 50 years (Nearer Birthday)
Premium Payment Term Single Premium
Minimum Basic Sum Assured  3,00,000
Maximum Basic Sum Assured No limits. However, the maximum Basic Sum Assured allowed to each individual will be subject to underwriting decision as per the Board Approved Underwriting Policy.
Basic Sum Assured multiple 25,000

LIC’s New Jeevan Sathi – Limited Premium

  • A limited premium plan, it offers joint life cover for spouses (primary life assured and secondary life assured) under one policy.
  • This is a non-par product under which benefits payable on death or survival are guaranteed and fixed irrespective of actual experience. Hence, the policy is not entitled to any discretionary benefits like bonus, etc. or a share in surplus.
  • This plan can be purchased offline through brokers, corporate agents, Insurance Marketing Firms (IMFs), licenced agents, and directly online through the website here — www.licindia.in

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  • Guaranteed additions of 7% on total annual premium paid and premium waiver on first death during the premium paying term.
  • Rebates are available for existing policyholders and nominees / beneficiaries of deceased policyholders.
  • Can meet liquidity needs through loan facility.
  • The policy has flexibility to choose risk cover from two “Death Benefit Options”, choose the Premium Payment Term and the Policy Term, opt for payment of Maturity / Death Benefit in instalments.
  • Options Sum Assured on Death: Option I — Higher of 7 times of Tabular Annual Premium or Basic Sum Assured; Option II — 10.5 times of Tabular Annual Premium or Basic Sum Assured.

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  • Settlement is an option to receive maturity benefit in instalments over a period of 5, 10 or 15 years instead of a lump sum amount. Monthly - 5,000, Quarterly - 15,000, Half-yearly - 25,000, Yearly - 50,000.

Eligibility and other factors

  • Minimum Age at entry (For both lives): 18 years (completed) under both Options I & II

b. Maximum Age at entry (For both lives)

Maximum age at entry (for both lives)
Premium Payment Term (in years)  Policy Term (in years)Maximum Age at Entry under Option I (in years) (nearer birthday)Maximum Age at Entry under Option II (in years) (nearer birthday)
10 45 40 
15 45 40 
20 45 40 
25 45 35 
10 15 50 40 
10 20 50 40 
10 25 50 35 
15 20 50 40 
15 25 50 35
  • Minimum Age at maturity: 28 years (completed) under both Options I & II
  • Maximum Age at maturity: Option I: 75 years (nearer birthday); Option II: 60 years (nearer birthday)
  • Policy Term: 10, 15, 20 and 25 years for both Options I & II
  • Premium Payment Term: 5, 10 and 15 years
  • Minimum Basic Sum Assured: 3,00,000
  • Maximum Basic Sum Assured: No limits. However, the maximum Basic Sum Assured allowed to each individual will be subject to a board-approved underwriting policy.
  • Basic Sum Assured Multiples: Basic Sum Assured shall be in multiples of 10,000.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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