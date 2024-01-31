Life insurance: Evaluate your insurer based on 3 key parameters
Life insurance is an important component of financial planning in India, offering protection and security for loved ones. When selecting a provider, individuals should prioritize those with high claim settlement ratios and swift turnaround times.
Life insurance plays a key role in every Indian’s financial planning strategy. It is not just a component; it serves as a key safeguard for securing one’s future. It is paramount to understand the focal role of life insurance in protecting your loved ones from unexpected life events, particularly given the absence of a robust social security net in India. It is not only important to include life insurance in your financial plan, but also a necessity. The mantra individuals should follow when developing a financial plan should be to ‘protect and save.’