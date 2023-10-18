Life insurance gimmicks: How insurance companies trick policyholders with exit barriers?
Life insurance is one of the most essential investment instruments which promises one security to live a fulfilling life. However, some insurance companies are putting stains on the image of the sector as a whole by tricking policyholders with exit barriers.
Life insurance, particularly ULIP has been the most accused product for about a decade now, due to the cursed legacy, mostly of policies which were issued pre 2010 when ULIPs used to operate at disproportionately high charges which dipped into the benefit of customers.