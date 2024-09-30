Insurance plan promises to double your money? How to calculate the actual return
Summary
- This ‘doubling of investment’ is an illusion as people fail to factor in the time value of money – the concept that a certain sum of money has greater value now than it will in the future due to its earnings potential. Here’s how to calculate the actual returns (XIRR) of an insurance policy.
Life insurance policies that also promise guaranteed income entice people with claims such as: "Pay ₹1 lakh for 10 years and get ₹22 lakh lump sum after 20 years", or “pay ₹1 lakh for 12 years and start getting ₹2 lakh from the 14th year onwards for the following 12 years".