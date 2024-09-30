This shows that returns from long-term life insurance policies should be calculated differently. Rather than the absolute return, you need to calculate the extended internal rate of return (XIRR). This is an advanced version of the internal rate of return (IRR) formula, which is used to calculate returns on a series of cash flows. IRR is used for cash flows that are of the same size and spaced out equally, while XIRR is used for cash flows that are of different sizes and occur at varying intervals.